It has now been over a decade since the Sacramento Kings selected Jimmer Fredette with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, but while Fredette's time in the league was ultimately short-lived, his career is far from over.

In a recent interview with The Post-Star of his hometown Glen Falls, New York, Fredette revealed that for his next act he's in talks to potentially join Team USA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Then he dropped a bombshell and talked about the potential of the 2024 Olympics — not as part of the latest U.S. Dream Team — but as a member of the 3-on-3 team, a new Olympic sport that began in 2020. "I am doing some 3-on-3 basketball. Team USA asked me to come and see if it's something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics," he said. "It's been fun."

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee approved the addition of 3-on-3 basketball to the program with both a men's and women's tournament. Latvia won the inaugural men's tournament, while Team USA was victorious on the women's side.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There are, of course, different rules for 3-on-3 basketball, which is played on a half-court. Games are 10 minutes long or first to 21 points, and the scoring system is 1s and 2s instead of 2s and 3s (free throws are still worth one point each). Furthermore, there is no break or inbound necessary after a successful basket, which results in a frenetic event.

With the 1s and 2s scoring system making shots from behind the arc even more valuable, Fredette could be a valuable addition to the American squad. Of course, that's if Fredette decides to join the program and gets a roster spot. Likewise, Team USA's men still have to qualify, something they failed to do in 2020.

While all of this is still a long way off, it would be fun to see Fredette suiting up for Team USA. He may not have been able to stick around in the NBA, but he's still one of the best shooters in the world and plays an exciting style of basketball.

"People still enjoy watching me play basketball and I appreciate it so much," Fredette said. "I've had such a loyal fan base and people have really stuck by my side through the good and the bad and I have appreciated it through my whole career."