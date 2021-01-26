During his stellar collegiate career at BYU, Jimmer Fredette was a guy that was never afraid to hoist up a jump shot. Years later, clearly nothing has changed. During a Chinese Basketball Association game on Monday, the Shanghai Sharks guard scored 70 points in a 136-129 overtime loss to the Sichuan Blue Whales.

Fredette connected on 18-of-36 field goals attempts while also nailing 11 of his 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

In addition, Fredette converted all 23 of his attempts from the charity stripe. He also finished two rebounds and a single assist shy of recording his first triple-double of the season.

This isn't the first time that the former first-round pick has reached the 70-point mark as a member of the Sharks. Fredette actually has scored 70 or more points on two other occasions during his time with Shanghai. He scored 75 points in a 2018 game and dropped 73 points in a 2017 contest.

Fredette is currently averaging 26.3 points this season while also connecting on 38 percent of his attempts from three.

After becoming one of the most gifted scorers that college basketball was ever seen, Fredette was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, but his rights were immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings on draft night. He played parts of six seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns in addition to the Kings.