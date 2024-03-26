USA Basketball announced the roster for the 3x3 team that will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it features former NBA player Jimmer Fredette. Joining the 35-year-old Fredette in Paris will be Kareem Maddox, Dylan Travis and Canyon Barry -- the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

The rules for 3x3 basketball differ from 5x5 as it's played on a halfcourt with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock, making the pace far quicker. The game is played to 21 points, or whichever team is leading when the final buzzer sounds. There are no 3-pointers, only 1-point shots inside the arc or 2 points for shots made from behind the arc. Because of this, the style and tactics used are different from traditional basketball.

This will be the first time the United States will send a men's 3x3 team to the Olympics after the sport's introduction at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in which the U.S. men's team didn't qualify. This time around though, both the men's and women's team found out they qualified back in November 2023 based on FIBA's 3x3 world ranking (they both rank second internationally). The women's 3x3 team won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and the men will be trying to follow in their footsteps this summer.

"We are very excited and proud to announce the first USA Basketball 3x3 Men's National Team that will compete at the Olympics," USA Basketball 3x3 team director Jay Demings said in a press release. "These four athletes have impressive USA Basketball competitive results and have been tremendous representatives of our country. We appreciate all the athletes that attended training camp to compete for a spot on the roster."

The quartet of players chosen represented the United States as "Team Miami" during the 2023 FIBA men's 3x3 World Tour, where they finished the season ranked fifth overall across all competitions, and had two first-place finishes, as well as two other top-3 finishes. Back in November when it was announced that Team USA qualified for the men's competition Fredette spoke of the accomplishment.

"Making it to the Olympics, that's what it's been all about for us," Fredette said. "It means a ton. The opportunity to be able to represent our country at the Olympics would be an amazing experience. I've been fortunate enough to represent our country a few times, but the Olympics is a whole different level."

The 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Fredette spent parts of six seasons in the NBA and played 241 games, mostly with the Kings and Pelicans. Basketball fans likely remember him from his college days, however, as Fredette was a star at BYU. He was named the national player of the year in 2011 and averaged 28.9 points per game during his senior season while leading BYU to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.

The men's team will be coached by Joe Lewandowski, who coached the men's team during the 2023 tour, and has been part of Team USA's 3x3 program since 2012.

"Representing your country at the Olympics is the ultimate honor," Lewandowski said. "I am so happy for these guys after all the hard work and dedication they have put into 3x3 basketball. USA Basketball has the highest of standards and now the hard work begins to reach our gold-medal dream."

The men's journey to winning a gold medal in Paris will begin with a training camp that will coincide with the NCAA men's Final Four in Phoenix from April 3-7.