Jimmy Butler arrives in Philadelphia, says this 76ers team 'will find a way' to win an NBA championship
The four-time NBA All-Star seems to be in markedly different spirits now that he's out of Minnesota
If the latest NBA Finals odds are any indication, the Philadelphia 76ers are suddenly a much bigger threat to win a title now that Jimmy Butler has arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Considering Butler's antics on the way out of the Midwest, it remains to be seen just how well the four-time All-Star will fit in alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Co. in the City of Brotherly Love. But it appears, at first glance, that Minnesota's trade with the Sixers is just as pleasant for him as it is for Philadelphia.
The former Chicago Bulls star was spotted after arriving at the Philadelphia airport on Monday, and after autographing some basketballs for lingering 76ers fans, Butler made it clear he's happy to have a new home.
"I'm ready to get started," he told NBC Sports Philadelphia, saying he was "very much" excited to be a 76er.
Asked what kind of player Philly fans can expect to see at the Wells Fargo Center this season, Butler didn't shy away from setting the bar high -- a far cry from his on- and off-court pleas to be anywhere but Minnesota after one season with the Timberwolves.
"Hard-playing, a guy that wants to win," he said of himself. "We want to win. We want a championship. I think the core group of guys that we have will find a way to get it done."
Swapped along with Justin Patton for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick, Butler is expected to make his 76ers debut on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.
