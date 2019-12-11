Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo make Heat history that even LeBron James, Dwyane Wade never accomplished
It was a historic night in Miami in more ways than one
MIAMI -- Given the storied list of players who've worn a Miami Heat jersey, when you do something that's never been done in the history of the franchise, you've really done something. On Tuesday night, the Heat erased a six-point deficit with a minute to play before destroying the Hawks in overtime for a 135-121 victory. In the process, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, per ESPN Stats, became the first Heat players ever to record a triple-double in the same game
- Adebayo: 30 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists
- Butler: 20 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists
Again, no two players have ever done this in the same game for the Heat. That means LeBron James and Dwyane Wade never did it. Or Chris Bosh and LeBron. Or Bosh and Wade. Or Wade and Shaquille O'Neal. Nope. This distinction belongs to Adebayo and Butler. Have a freaking night, boys.
It was a franchise-record type of night for the Heat. For the first time since LeBron, Wade and Bosh in 2011, the Heat had three players score at least 30 points in the same game -- Kendrick Nunn (36), Duncan Robinson (34) and Adebayo. Robinson also tied a Heat record with 10 made 3-pointers.
The Heat improved to 11-0 at home this season, which is also a first for the franchise. For the season, they're now 18-6 and in the No. 2 spot in the East. This team is for real if you haven't been paying attention. They defend. They're tough. They move the ball. In Nunn, Robinson and rookie Tyler Herro, they're getting those unexpected contributions that surprise contenders have to get.
Adebayo is becoming a star in front of our eyes. Butler is playing like the second-best player in the conference behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have trade pieces if they want to make a win-now play, and they're going to have big money available in 2021 when Antetokounmpo is set to become a free agent.
Both short and long term, all signs are pointing up in Miami.
