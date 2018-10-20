Jimmy Butler booed heavily by Timberwolves fans in home debut at Target Center

Jimmy Butler's home debut at the Target Center went exactly as expected. As the four-time All-Star was introduced for the first time this season in front of the Minnesota Timberwolves faithful, the crowd's ovation was loud. It was loud, because all you could hear were boos as the 29-year-old veteran was announced for pregame intros:

Can we really blame Timberwolves fans for this? Butler has demanded a trade, and it's still unclear what his exact motives are and what his preferred destination is. Furthermore, it doesn't help that the organization has reportedly been a pain to deal with as it pertains to trade negotiations, with Miami Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley even getting frustrated to the point where he has taken a break from trade negotiations with the Wolves.

It's worth mentioning that head coach Tom Thibodeau was booed just as heavily as Butler. For those who aren't aware, Thibodeau is also the team's president of basketball operations, and has handled trade discussions with Riley, only for Thibs to reject every conceivable deal on the table, even after medical information was reportedly exchanged. When medical info is exchanged between negotiating parties in a trade, that usually means the deal is done. Except in Thibs' case, he reportedly used the near trade deal to try to negotiate for another draft pick from the Heat.

Needless to say, Riley reportedly hung up the phone.

We don't know when a deal is going to get done for Butler, but considering there seem to be no interested parties at the moment and Butler plans to continue to play games for Minnesota until he's traded, one thing is for certain.

There are going to be a lot of boos at Target Center.