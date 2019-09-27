Jimmy Butler explains how Dwyane Wade played a major role in his decision to sign with Heat
Butler was impressed with the culture that Wade helped build in Miami
Jimmy Butler had no shortage of suitors in free agency over the offseason, but he ultimately opted to ink with the Miami Heat, and as it turns out, Heat legend Dwyane Wade played a major role in Butler's decision to take his talents to South Beach.
While speaking with media members at Heat media day on Friday, Butler explained why he chose Miami, how Wade's words factored into his decision, and how he hopes to build upon what Wade left behind.
"[The Heat said] you're the type of player that we would love to have here," Butler said. "Your fight, the way that you work, the way you go about your business. and to tell you the truth that's all I wanted to hear.
"Not to mention that, No. 3 [Dwyane Wade] was like 'this culture fits you.' He's told me that for so many days beforehand. I think that guy, and seeing what he helped build here, and I never want to compare myself to him, but I think that what they have going on here, the way that they go about everything here is the right way, and that's what I'm banking on, that we continue to do that ... I want to continue where he left off and keep this culture going in the right direction."
For what it's worth, Wade was well aware of Butler's motivation in signing with the Heat.
"Jimmy, he really wanted to be in Miami," Wade said earlier this month. "He wanted to be apart of the culture that Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, myself and Udonis [Haslem] have held up and created."
Butler has bounced around a bit as of late, as the Heat are the fourth NBA team that he has suited up for over the last two seasons, but considering how high he is on the Heat's culture, and the organization as a whole, perhaps he has finally found a long-term home.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harden ready to take 'all the blame'
The Rockets success or failure will fall at the feet of James Harden, and he's okay with that
-
Kevin Durant explains his Nets decision
Durant explained why he left the Warriors while also opening up on how easy his choice to land...
-
Lonzo Ball taking control of career
Lonzo Ball is taking control of his life both on and off of the court
-
Kuzma out until mid-October with injury
Kuzma has an MRI scheduled for when the Lakers return from their preseason trip to China
-
NBA players whose heights will drop
The time of NBA players getting a bit of a cushion on their height measurements is reportedly...
-
Pelicans hire Weatherspoon, per report
Weatherspoon will assume a player development role in New Orleans