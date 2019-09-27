Jimmy Butler explains how Dwyane Wade played a major role in his decision to sign with Heat

Jimmy Butler had no shortage of suitors in free agency over the offseason, but he ultimately opted to ink with the Miami Heat, and as it turns out, Heat legend Dwyane Wade played a major role in Butler's decision to take his talents to South Beach.

While speaking with media members at Heat media day on Friday, Butler explained why he chose Miami, how Wade's words factored into his decision, and how he hopes to build upon what Wade left behind.

"[The Heat said] you're the type of player that we would love to have here," Butler said. "Your fight, the way that you work, the way you go about your business. and to tell you the truth that's all I wanted to hear.

"Not to mention that, No. 3 [Dwyane Wade] was like 'this culture fits you.' He's told me that for so many days beforehand. I think that guy, and seeing what he helped build here, and I never want to compare myself to him, but I think that what they have going on here, the way that they go about everything here is the right way, and that's what I'm banking on, that we continue to do that ... I want to continue where he left off and keep this culture going in the right direction."

For what it's worth, Wade was well aware of Butler's motivation in signing with the Heat.

"Jimmy, he really wanted to be in Miami," Wade said earlier this month. "He wanted to be apart of the culture that Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, myself and Udonis [Haslem] have held up and created."

Butler has bounced around a bit as of late, as the Heat are the fourth NBA team that he has suited up for over the last two seasons, but considering how high he is on the Heat's culture, and the organization as a whole, perhaps he has finally found a long-term home.