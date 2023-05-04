Jimmy Butler will have had five full days off when the Miami Heat host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their second-round series on Saturday. There is optimism that, by then, Butler will be healthy enough to return to the lineup, unless he has a setback, a source told the Miami Herald.

Butler sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's series-opening win at Madison Square Garden. He remained in the game but was clearly hobbled, then watched Miami's Game 2 loss from the sideline.

At practice on Thursday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn't answer questions about Butler's status. "He's not limping too much and seems to be getting treatment around the clock," forward Kevin Love said, via the Miami Herald.

Guard Kyle Lowry added, "As a guy that knows how competitive he is, I would be optimistic. But who knows, honestly?"

Butler scored 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting and had 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Game 1. Without him in Game 2, Miami attempted 49 3-pointers and played zone defense for the majority of the game. If he plays in Game 3, the Heat will look different again.