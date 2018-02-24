Jimmy Butler injury update: Ruled out Sat. vs. Bulls; awaiting MRI results on leg

Update: Bulter has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but is still waiting on his MRI.

Wolves list Jimmy Butler as out for tonight, still waiting for his MRI because team was stuck in Houston overnight by plane issues and is just back home now — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 24, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court during Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

Rockets center Nene landed on Butler's leg earlier in the play, but Butler appeared to hurt himself while trying to plant with his right leg seconds later.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.



Catch the latest news as the games come down to the wire on #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/IntTGtA6MR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2018

Butler did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that X-rays on Butler's right knee came back negative, and the team confirmed that he will have an MRI on Saturday.

Postgame update from Thibs on Jimmy: Right Knee Injury, will be re-evaluated tomorrow with an MRI — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 24, 2018

An All-Star, Butler is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season with the Wolves.