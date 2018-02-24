Jimmy Butler injury update: Ruled out Sat. vs. Bulls; awaiting MRI results on leg
Butler didn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room on Friday
Update: Bulter has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but is still waiting on his MRI.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court during Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering an apparent right leg injury.
Rockets center Nene landed on Butler's leg earlier in the play, but Butler appeared to hurt himself while trying to plant with his right leg seconds later.
Butler did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that X-rays on Butler's right knee came back negative, and the team confirmed that he will have an MRI on Saturday.
An All-Star, Butler is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season with the Wolves.
-
Warriors vs. Thunder odds, picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 31-18 NBA run and just locked in a play for Thunder vs. Warriors on...
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from a busy NBA Friday
-
Sixers vs Magic odds, simulations, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Magic vs. 76ers game 10,000 times
-
Best fits for Ilyasova on buyout market
Several playoff contenders could use the services of Ilyasova, who's nearing a buyout agre...
-
Durant not a fan of 'one-and-done' rule
Durant says he probably wouldn't have gone to college because he 'needed the money'