Jimmy Butler injury update: Ruled out Sat. vs. Bulls; awaiting MRI results on leg

Butler didn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room on Friday

Update: Bulter has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but is still waiting on his MRI.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court during Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

Rockets center Nene landed on Butler's leg earlier in the play, but Butler appeared to hurt himself while trying to plant with his right leg seconds later.

Butler did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that X-rays on Butler's right knee came back negative, and the team confirmed that he will have an MRI on Saturday.

An All-Star, Butler is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season with the Wolves.

