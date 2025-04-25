Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvis and deep glute muscle contusion when he took a hard fall in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and he's questionable to play in Game 3 on Saturday, the Warriors announced Friday. Butler had an MRI on Thursday.

Butler suffered the injury in the first quarter of Golden State's 109-94 loss in Houston. He went up for a rebound and was unintentionally undercut by Amen Thompson:

Stephen Curry suffered a similar injury in March and it kept him out for two games, and when he returned he did so with extra padding and was clearly still uncomfortable for a while. That was the regular season, though, and this is a 1-1 playoff series. Butler will surely do everything in his power to play.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic about the team's midseason trade acquisition. "I think there's a chance [Butler] plays," he told reporters on Friday. "Jimmy is Jimmy, he's willing to play through anything."

The Warriors are fortunate that they'll get a second day off before Game 3 on Saturday. That's a bit of scheduling luck after they also had two days off between Games 1 and 2. Every hour that Butler is able to rest and receive treatment is significant.

If Butler can't play in Game 3, or certainly if he's out any longer than that (Game 4 is scheduled for Monday), the Warriors are in serious trouble. They might be in serious trouble anyway.

Even before Butler got hurt, the Warriors were being taken out of their game by Houston's physicality on both ends. The officials are really letting these teams play -- not just in this series but across the playoffs -- and it is allowing a team like Houston to really rough up the Warriors, who are plenty tough in their own right but lack the athleticism that can make it a little easier to create space and get downhill against tight pressure.

Butler is really the only guy who can loosen some of this pressure, which, in the absence of a second star, falls entirely on Curry in the form of two and three defenders more or less trying to rip his limbs off. You can't ever discount a crazy Curry performance, but, barring something crazy, Houston's defense is probably too physical and disruptive for the Warriors to overcome without Butler.

The best-case scenario for the Warriors is that Butler can not only play in Game 3, but also play effectively. If he can't do that, and the Warriors go down 2-1, they'll have to hope he can do it in Game 4.