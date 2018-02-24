Jimmy Butler injury update: Wolves All-Star diagnosed with meniscal injury in right knee

When Timberwolves All-Star forward Jimmy Butler went down with a knee injury on Friday night, Minnesota fans couldn't help but hold their breath.

Following Saturday's MRI, the Wolves announced that Butler has suffered a meniscal injury in his right knee.

NEWS: An MRI taken this afternoon on #Twolves forward Jimmy Butler's right knee revealed a meniscal injury.

The injury happened during Friday night's 120-102 loss to the Rockets, when Butler collected a loose ball and immediately fell to the ground in pain. He attempted to get up under his own power, but stayed on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler leaves game vs. Rockets with an apparent knee injury.



Catch the latest news as the games come down to the wire on #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/IntTGtA6MR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2018

X-rays following the game came back negative, and Saturday's MRI will probably come as a relief since some feared Butler may have torn his ACL.

No timetable was given for his recovery, but you'd have to imagine he'll miss at least a couple of weeks to recover.

For the Wolves, Butler's injury comes as the team is making the final push for its first playoff appearance since 2004. As of Saturday morning, Minnesota sits in the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings, just behind San Antonio, but only 4 1/2 games separate the Wolves from the 10th-place Utah Jazz.

Butler has been the team's top scorer (22.4 points per game) and unquestioned leader since coming over from the Chicago Bulls before the season, so the Wolves have their work cut out for them during their final 20 games if Butler misses significant time.

We'll update as more news becomes available.