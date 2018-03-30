Jimmy Butler injury update: Wolves star cleared for contact drills, wearing brace
Butler has missed the last 14 games after tearing cartilage in his right knee
The Minnesota Timberwolves are mired in one of the tightest NBA playoff races we've seen in some time, so it would be nice to have their best player for the stretch run.
Jimmy Butler took an important step toward making his way back from torn right knee cartilage that has kept him sidelined for the past 14 games, as he was cleared on Friday for contact drills. Via The Star Tribune:
For the first time since injuring the cartilage in his knee against Houston Feb. 23 Butler was cleared for contact drills; he walked into the Wolves locker room this morning carrying a brace for that right knee.
This is a significant step for Butler.
"It's the first time for him,'' Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He will take some contact today, and then we'll see how he feels.''
Butler has been doing on-court work for a while, doing some running and a ton of shooting. If today goes well, it should give everyone more confidence in Butler's ability to return before the regular season ends. But, according to Thibodeau, he'll have to clear a few more hurdles first.
The Wolves have gone 7-7 in Butler's absence, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins picking up most of the offensive slack. The team's defensive rating has expectedly jumped from 108.3 before Butler's injury, to 110.1 since.
Entering Friday, the Wolves held the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, just a half-game ahead of the Utah Jazz, and 1 1/2 games ahead of the No. 9 Clippers. They could certainly use Butler as they work toward their goal of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2004.
