Jimmy Butler injury update: X-rays negative on injured knee, MRI on Saturday

Butler didn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room on Friday

Update: Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports that X-rays on Butler's right knee came back negative, and the team confirmed that he will have an MRI on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler was helped off the court during Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets after suffering an apparent right leg injury.

Rockets center Nene landed on Butler's leg earlier in the play, but Butler appeared to hurt himself while trying to plant with his right leg seconds later.

Butler did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room, and he received X-rays after the game. An MRI has reportedly been scheduled for Saturday.

An All-Star, Butler is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season with the Wolves.

