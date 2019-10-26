Jimmy Butler remains out for Miami Heat, will miss upcoming road trip after birth of daughter
The Heat are in Milwaukee on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday
The Miami Heat are headed for a quick two-game road trip, and they'll continue to be without Jimmy Butler. At Miami practice on Friday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announced that Butler, who also missed Miami's season-opening victory against Memphis, has recently become a father to a baby girl.
"Jimmy is now a proud father and he has a baby daughter," Spoelstra said on Friday. "The rest, I'll let him give you the details. Everything has obviously been unbelievable news in the last 24 hours. We're thrilled for him and really excited to add his daughter to our Heat family."
Miami will be at Milwaukee on Saturday night, and will play a back-to-back at Minnesota -- where Butler has some history, of course -- on Sunday. Miami will be home against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, which would be the earliest Butler could make his Heat debut.
