Jimmy Butler requests trade from Timberwolves and targets New York or L.A., reports say
The All-Star has reportedly given Minnesota a list of three teams he deems acceptable: the Knicks, Nets and Clippers
Jimmy Butler had Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau fly to Los Angeles to talk about the direction of the team, and it appears the two of them did not exactly get on the same page. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, Butler has requested a trade, informing the Wolves that there are "one-to-three teams" with him he'd potentially sign a contract extension.
Per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three teams Butler would prefer to be traded to are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers. All three of those teams would have the requisite cap space to give Butler a max contract next summer when he becomes a free agent.
Thibodeau, who also coached Butler for four years with the Chicago Bulls, has been "resistant" to exploring Butler trades, according to Krawczynski and Charania. His front office traded Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen for Butler and the rights to Justin Patton on the day of the 2017 NBA Draft. Moving Butler now would almost certainly set the franchise back, at least in the short term.
Butler, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in Minnesota last season, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Wolves will hold their annual media day on Monday, and that should be a lot of fun for everybody.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 NBA players for 2018-19 season
Seven of the players ranked in our top nine play in the stacked Western Conference
-
J.R. Smith releases children's book
The book is called 'HoopSmiths,' and is about the Smith brothers learning teamwork and basketball...
-
Top 25 NBA players under age 25
Big men lead the rankings of young stars who could be the face of the NBA in a few years
-
Report: Mavs face 'significant' penalty
The report indicates Dallas' penalty is expected to be financial in nature, and shouldn't affect...
-
Ranking every NBA starting lineup
While the defending champs take the top spot heading into 2018-19, it's closer than you might...
-
Report: No minutes restriction for Kyrie
Irving missed the end of the regular season and all of the playoffs after undergoing multiple...