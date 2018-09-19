Jimmy Butler requests trade from Timberwolves and targets New York or Los Angeles, reports say

Jimmy Butler had Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau fly to Los Angeles to talk about the direction of the team, and it appears the two of them did not exactly get on the same page. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski, Butler has requested a trade, informing the Wolves that there are "one-to-three teams" with him he'd potentially sign a contract extension.

Per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three teams Butler would prefer to be traded to are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers. All three of those teams would have the requisite cap space to give Butler a max contract next summer when he becomes a free agent.

Thibodeau, who also coached Butler for four years with the Chicago Bulls, has been "resistant" to exploring Butler trades, according to Krawczynski and Charania. His front office traded Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen for Butler and the rights to Justin Patton on the day of the 2017 NBA Draft. Moving Butler now would almost certainly set the franchise back, at least in the short term.

Butler, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in Minnesota last season, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Wolves will hold their annual media day on Monday, and that should be a lot of fun for everybody.