Jimmy Butler rumors: Wolves star sitting out vs. Jazz amid conflicting reports of whose idea it is

The Jimmy Butler saga had taken a backseat for the first two weeks of the regular season.

Now it appears that Butler is up to his old tricks again with the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Butler informed the Wolves that he's sitting out Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and could potentially turn it into an "extended absence."

Butler started contemplating not playing on Tuesday night and made the final decision on Weds. mornings sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. Wolves termed it"general soreness and precautionary rest" but Butler informed Thibodeau this morning. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 31, 2018

Butler apparently made the final decision to sit out Wednesday morning after contemplating the matter over the past day or so.

However, in a conflicting report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Butler is resting against the Jazz on Wednesday at the Wolves' suggestion, and is expected to join the team when it travels to take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Sources: The Timberwolves suggested that Jimmy Butler rest vs. Utah tonight and there’s an expectation that he will join the team on flight to Bay Area to play Golden State on Friday. Teams talking to Minnesota about trades say that the asking price remains steep. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2018

Butler had played in five of the six Timberwolves games this season and owns averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Timberwolves star guard was also shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc. Butler is coming off a huge performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in which he scored a game-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting and knocked down six of his seven 3-point attempts.

This news comes after Wojnarowski reported last week that the Houston Rockets were willing to offer four future first-round picks in a trade for Butler.

Following Butler's trade demands over the summer, he made a scene at a team practice days before the regular season began. When Butler finally returned to the team, the disgruntled All-Star reportedly challenged Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, head coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden during practice. In addition, Butler conducted an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and admitted that he is passionate and doesn't want to sit out regular-season games, which was a promise that he kept good on up until this point. Just 24 hours later, Butler conducted a players-only meeting and other players spoke to Butler during that meeting.

It's worth noting that Wednesday is the first day that players the Rockets acquired in the offseason can be traded. While nothing is imminent, this certainly becomes another intriguing storyline in one of the biggest stories in the NBA so far this season.