Jimmy Butler shows once again that he might just be a terrible friend with trust fall fail
Is 2018 the summer of Butler's heel turn?
Jimmy Butler should probably stop being a jerk to people. Just days after Dwyane Wade had to admonish his former teammate for commenting "WELL DAMN!!" on a photo of Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, more video of Butler being a nuisance has arisen. Butler let his friend hit the ground like a sack of potatoes on a trust fall by ducking out of the way at the last second.
This seems like a silly challenge anyways.
It's called TRUST, Jimmy. Trust. This is a betrayal of that trust.
The moral of the story? Keep an eye on Butler if you count him among your friends, because he'll take your friendship and do this with it:
No word yet on Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns' relationships after Butler betrayed him in "Fortnite."
It seems unlikely that Butler will still be invited to this guy's barbecue. He cushioned his fall, probably because he didn't trust Butler in the first place, but being on the receiving end of a broken trust fall sucks. It's like when you forget that there's an extra step, except that it's your entire body and the ground is behind you. Rude, Jimmy. Rude.
