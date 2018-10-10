Jimmy Butler stirred up crazy drama at the Timberwolves' practice and NBA Twitter ate it up
Butler apparently made quite the scene Wednesday in Minnesota's team facility, and plenty of waves in the NBA Twitterverse
Jimmy Butler is back. And although that would normally be cause for celebration in Minnesota, the Timberwolves are probably wishing he would have stayed home. Butler reportedly wreaked havoc, at the team's practice on Wednesday, confronting Tom Thibodeau and teammates alike -- not to mention GM Scott Layden.
"You [bleeping] need me. You can't win without me," Butler reportedly yelled at Layden at one point, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Butler was a big part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last season. However, after the absolute chaos that ensued upon his return, it's pretty obvious he'll do whatever necessary to get out.
It's a bit early for meme season in the NBA ... but then again, maybe not as meme season never rests in the NBA. Twitter kicked it into full gear to reply to the Butler drama.
This story is insanely weird, but we can be certain of one thing: Thibodeau probably just raised the asking price in a Butler trade again. The best-case scenario for the Timberwolves would be Butler showing up every night and dropping 40 out of spite while refusing to start. Based on the way this story has played out, it's not out of the question.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Butler confronts Wolves at practice
Butler reportedly left everyone in the gym speechless
-
How to watch: NBA opening night 2018-19
Opening night will feature four of the league's best teams
-
Harris expects Clippers to make playoffs
Coming off a career season, the forward told CBS Sports what he expects this season and how...
-
Kerr, Green exchange playful shots
Kerr jokingly points out that Green may have some ulterior motives to make the trip
-
Butler back in Minny; Heat push for deal
The Timberwolves and Heat were reportedly on the brink of a deal over the weekend, but talks...
-
SportsLine: Warriors projected champs
The SportsLine projections give the Warriors a 40 percent chance to win the NBA title this...