Jimmy Butler stirred up crazy drama at the Timberwolves' practice and NBA Twitter ate it up

Jimmy Butler is back. And although that would normally be cause for celebration in Minnesota, the Timberwolves are probably wishing he would have stayed home. Butler reportedly wreaked havoc, at the team's practice on Wednesday, confronting Tom Thibodeau and teammates alike -- not to mention GM Scott Layden.

"You [bleeping] need me. You can't win without me," Butler reportedly yelled at Layden at one point, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler was a big part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last season. However, after the absolute chaos that ensued upon his return, it's pretty obvious he'll do whatever necessary to get out.

It's a bit early for meme season in the NBA ... but then again, maybe not as meme season never rests in the NBA. Twitter kicked it into full gear to reply to the Butler drama.

"Exclusive" footage of Jimmy Butler returning to Timberwolves practice: pic.twitter.com/b4OT2ZU5BF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2018

Jimmy Butler every time he touches the ball at practice pic.twitter.com/Ud4fZGjqHs — Kof Bamba (@KofieYeboah) October 10, 2018

We all showing up to work tomorrow with Jimmy Butler energy my kings and queens. Scream at somebody at the copier. Throw some boxes in the stock room. They NEED us. — yc (@yc) October 10, 2018

Interesting logic for Jimmy Butler to inform Wolves how badly he desires to be traded by telling them they can't win without him. — Brad Botkin (@bradbotkincbs) October 10, 2018

Jimmy Butler leaving practice pic.twitter.com/fdGWZF9oRX — Hold (@HOLDTHATFORDATA) October 10, 2018

This story is insanely weird, but we can be certain of one thing: Thibodeau probably just raised the asking price in a Butler trade again. The best-case scenario for the Timberwolves would be Butler showing up every night and dropping 40 out of spite while refusing to start. Based on the way this story has played out, it's not out of the question.