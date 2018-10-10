Jimmy Butler stirred up crazy drama at the Timberwolves' practice and NBA Twitter ate it up

Butler apparently made quite the scene Wednesday in Minnesota's team facility, and plenty of waves in the NBA Twitterverse

Jimmy Butler is back. And although that would normally be cause for celebration in Minnesota, the Timberwolves are probably wishing he would have stayed home. Butler reportedly wreaked havoc, at the team's practice on Wednesday, confronting Tom Thibodeau and teammates alike -- not to mention GM Scott Layden.

"You [bleeping] need me. You can't win without me," Butler reportedly yelled at Layden at one point, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler was a big part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last season. However, after the absolute chaos that ensued upon his return, it's pretty obvious he'll do whatever necessary to get out.

It's a bit early for meme season in the NBA ... but then again, maybe not as meme season never rests in the NBA. Twitter kicked it into full gear to reply to the Butler drama.

This story is insanely weird, but we can be certain of one thing: Thibodeau probably just raised the asking price in a Butler trade again. The best-case scenario for the Timberwolves would be Butler showing up every night and dropping 40 out of spite while refusing to start. Based on the way this story has played out, it's not out of the question.

