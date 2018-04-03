Jimmy Butler takes part in first full practice since surgery; could return for Wolves' final stretch run

When Jimmy Butler had to get knee surgery in late February, there was a fear that the Timberwolves' season could spin out of control. He was their best player and largely the reason they had built up such a bank of wins and reach a 37-26 record. However, since his surgery the Wolves own a mediocre 7-8 record and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, only 1.5 games ahead of ninth. Their season is in danger.

Butler could be coming back to save it. For the first time since his surgery, Butler participated in a full practice with the team. The expectation is he'll be back in time to help the Wolves finish out their season. Two of Minnesota's final four games are against the ninth-place Nuggets. via Star Tribune

For the first time since Feb. 25 knee surgery, the Wolves' All-Star guard took full part in a practice Tuesday. This came a day after getting in a strong workout with a collection of the G League Iowa Wolves on Monday. He might not return Thursday in Denver. But he will be back for the team's stretch run, about five weeks since meniscus surgery on the right knee. And here is what he has taken from watching the team from the sidelines during that time:

Two of the Wolves' last four games have been inexcusable losses. One was to the Grizzlies and the other was an embarrassing blowout to the Jazz at home. In response to this, Butler is preaching toughness to finish out the season.

"We just gotta get tougher,'' Butler said. "We gotta play like some dogs with a sense of urgency. Teams just do whatever they want against us. I don't like it. Ain't no coach in the world that can make somebody play hard. Ain't no coach in the world that can make anybody want it. Right now, in the position we are … We gotta realize that as a whole, we got to go out there and be the tougher team every single night, every single possession.''

The Wolves can control their own destiny. With two games against a fellow playoff contender (Nuggets), and two very winnable matchups (Lakers and Grizzlies), Minnesota has a real chance to make its first playoff appearance since 2004. If Butler is fully healthy when he comes back, then the Wolves' chances of doing that are really strong.