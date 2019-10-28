Jimmy Butler to make Heat debut Tuesday after missing first three games due to birth of daughter, per report
Butler will play his first game for the Miami Heat on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks
The Miami Heat will finally get to begin the Jimmy Butler era when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.
After missing the season opener due to what was listed as an unknown personal reason at the time, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra announced on Friday that Butler, who also missed Miami's first road trip of the season, has recently become a father to a baby girl.
"Jimmy is now a proud father and he has a baby daughter," Spoelstra said. "The rest, I'll let him give you the details. Everything has obviously been unbelievable news in the last 24 hours. We're thrilled for him and really excited to add his daughter to our Heat family."
The newly acquired star is set to make his Heat debut when they host the Hawks on Tuesday night, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The Heat have gone 2-1 in Butler's absence, with a few of their young stars stepping up. Rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have gotten off to strong starts, with Nunn being the surprise performance of the season so far, averaging 22 points through the first three games. Justise Winslow has also benefited from Butler's absence, averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists to start the season.
While Miami has shown it can compete and win games without Butler, there's no doubt having him back makes it a stronger, deeper team. Nunn will likely get moved to a bench role with Butler back, giving the Heat another solid scorer in their second unit alongside Goran Dragic to do damage to opposing defenses.
