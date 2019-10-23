Jimmy Butler to miss Heat's season opener due to personal reasons, per head coach Erik Spoelstra

After acquiring Jimmy Butler over the summer in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat will have to wait a little longer to see him out on the court in a real game. A few hours before tip-off, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Butler will not play against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons. The team confirmed the news a short time later.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be anything serious, as Spoelstra added that there's no reason for concern. "Everything's fine," Spoelstra said. "It's all good."

Personal matters should always come first, so it's good that Butler is handling whatever he needs to deal with, but there's no doubt it's a bummer that he won't be able to play in the team's first game, especially after all of the hype around his move to Miami.

After getting traded to the Sixers early last season and helping them reach the second round of the playoffs, Butler decided he wanted to play on a team where he could be the main man. The Heat were a perfect match, as they've been searching for a star to help lift them out of the middle of the Eastern Conference standings, and already have the type of hardworking culture that Butler demands from those around him.

The Heat's next game isn't until Saturday, when they'll travel to Milwaukee to face the Milwaukee Bucks, so that should give Butler plenty of time to be ready to play. Unfortunately for Heat fans, the team doesn't return to Miami until Tuesday, so they'll have to wait a week to see him in person.