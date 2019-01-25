Jimmy Butler to reportedly see specialist for sprained wrist, but 76ers 'optimistic' star will play in upcoming road trip
Philadelphia owns a 23-11 record since acquiring Butler in a November trade
The Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-altering trade earlier this season when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his time with the Sixers, Butler has averaged 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Philly, meanwhile, has gone 23-11 since Butler joined the team.
Butler has missed the team's last two games while dealing with a sprained right wrist. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler is going to see a specialist in Los Angeles on Friday, but is still slated to join the Sixers for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
Charania is also reporting that Butler and the Sixers are both "optimistic" he'll play at some point during the team's upcoming four-game road trip.
Butler last played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 19 and scored 18 points in a 117-115 Philadelphia loss. However, the star guard did struggle shooting the basketball as he connected on just five of his 18 field-goal attempts throughout the contest.
Butler was brought to Philadelphia in an attempt to vault the Sixers, back in action on Saturday against the Nuggets (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), to the top of the Eastern Conference and pair him with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It's a situation that has seen mixed reviews so far with reports surfacing that Butler was unhappy with his role in the team's offense.
The 76ers originally acquired Butler and Justin Patton from the Timberwolves in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless back on Nov. 12.
