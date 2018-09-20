Jimmy Butler trade request: Raja Bell warns Wiggins brothers they don't want it with Stephen Jackson
The 'Off the Bench' guys also discuss possible trade locations for Butler
On Wednesday, it was reported that Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves to either the Knicks, Nets or Clippers, and that's all it took to set the NBA world on fire. In the immediate aftermath of the report, T'wolves forward Andrew Wiggins' brother Nick posted "Hallelujah" with some emojis for good measure. That tweet has since been deleted. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson took notice of this, and he posted a video accusing Wiggins of having no heart (warning: some language).
Stephen Jackson is arguably most famous for his role in the infamous Pistons-Pacers brawl where he followed Ron Artest into the stands to fight fans, further escalating "The Malice at the Palace." He's also the first guy in the NBA world most people would want backing them up in a fight. Andrew Wiggins responded, however, saying that Jackson was never anything special.
Then Jackson responded again, telling Wiggins to "keep [his] hands straight" and wishing him a good year.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the fallout of Butler's trade request and the ensuing drama. Bell says that Stephen Jackson is not the fight that the Wiggins want to pick, and Kanell and Bell talk about possible trade destinations for Butler.
