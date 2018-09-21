Jimmy Butler trade request: Wolves star might not report to training camp if deal isn't done, report says

Jimmy Butler reportedly wants out of Minnesota, but that doesn't mean that a trade is imminent. Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau is apparently reluctant to deal his star, and even if they are willing to trade him, the front office will have to comb through the various offers to find which one best suits their needs.

In other words, working out a trade is a long, complicated process, and the Wolves have been pressured into making a deal quickly. In fact, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, certain members of the Wolves organization would like to trade Butler before Monday's media day in order to avoid "a circus."

Even if the team is unwilling or unable to trade Butler by the start of training camp on Tuesday, however, the All-NBA guard still might not be there. Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

This is Jimmy Butler. Thibs' hand-picked pride and joy. The one who pledged to have his back through thick and thin and drag this woebegone franchise out of the dank cellar and into the spotlight. Now he wants out. And there remains a real possibility that he will not report to training camp next week if a trade has not been consummated, sources said. Trading Butler likely would mean a step back in the upcoming season, which would put Thibodeau's job in jeopardy. But keeping him, re-inserting him into a locker room that has only grown more volatile with the events of this week, and risking losing him for nothing at the end of next season would be an equally big risk for the franchise's long-term future.

If Butler doesn't show up to camp, it would make things even more difficult for Minnesota. Other teams would see that the faint chance of Butler and Thibodeau working out a truce was truly out the window, taking away what little leverage the Wolves had to begin with.

It's a double-edged sword for the Minnesota front office. They don't want to rush into a deal, but they also don't want to start the season with the discord and awkwardness of Butler still being on the roster. At this point, however, it appears it would be best for all parties if Butler is moved as soon as possible.