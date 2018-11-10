Jimmy Butler trade rumors: 76ers acquire disgruntled Wolves star in multiplayer deal including Saric, Covington
Butler finally gets his wish to be traded
The Jimmy Butler saga is finally coming to a close.
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Butler and Justin Patton to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.
Butler is currently averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while knocking down 37.8 percent of his shots from three for the Timberwolves. Butler has scored at least 20 points in eight of the Timberwolves' games so far and has sat out three contests to rest.
