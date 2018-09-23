Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Cavaliers reportedly pursuing Timberwolves star

A new team has emerged as a pursuing party in the Jimmy Butler trade sweepstakes as the tentacles surrounding his trade interest continue to flail.

In addition to the Nets, Pistons, Rockets, Clippers, Heat, Sixers and Blazers, all teams with previously reported interest in Butler, the Cleveland Cavaliers have joined the fold and are officially pursuing the Timberwolves star, according to ESPN. The Cavs' owner, Dan Gilbert, was reportedly seen speaking privately with Minnesota owner Glen Taylor at the NBA Board of Governors meeting on Friday.

Taylor has mandated a deal to ship Butler out of Minnesota get done swiftly as training camp fast approaches.

ESPN Sources: Another team pursuing a Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota: Cleveland. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was seen talking privately with Glen Taylor at NBA Board of Governors meeting on Friday. Both owners played a part in negotiating the Love-Wiggins deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2018

Though past history doesn't dictate what could happen in the present, Minnesota and Cleveland have a history of agreeing to blockbuster deals. In 2014, the Timberwolves agreed to send Kevin Love to Cleveland in return for Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, Thad Young and a $6.3 million trade exception.

Butler has named the Clippers as his preferred landing spot, according to reports, and also has interest in the Nets and Knicks. According to ESPN, team owner Glen Taylor wants to strike a deal on a Butler trade "in the next several days" to avoid ongoing drama surrounding the team, especially as training camp gets started on Tuesday.