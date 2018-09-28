Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Did Wolves' Tom Thibodeau really ask 76ers for Ben Simmons?

One of the most recent reports coming out of this ongoing saga between Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves, is that the Wolves' asking price for their star forward is simply far too high. Reluctant to trade Butler, but even more reluctant to coach a rebuilding team after he's gone, team president/coach Tom Thibodeau told CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave in an on-camera interview that he wasn't going to do anything to hurt the Wolves.

That has meant he's asking for quality veterans along with top prospects, draft picks and/or cap relief, according to several reports.

Now, you do have to consider where that information is coming from -- it behooves interested teams to leak that the Wolves are being ridiculous in order to perhaps force owner Glen Taylor to step in -- but that would fall in line with what we know about Thibodeau. It also comes in concert with a separate report involving the Wolves' talks with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers have been linked to Butler mostly in passing, as a team that was checking in on his availability, but hadn't really gotten more serious than that. Now, perhaps, we have an answer why. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Wolves asked for Ben Simmons in any potential Butler deal. As transcribed by Bleacher Report:

Appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Thursday, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor explained just how high the Timberwolves' asking price is for their disgruntled shooting guard: "One of the things that I've heard from a handful of sources is that—with the Sixers for example—the initial offer that they made, the counter-offer was like, 'We need Ben Simmons in a deal.'"

That falls right in line with the Wolves' asking price being too high, as well as the Sixers' lack of real involvement in any trade talks. And rightly so. You can't fault the Wolves for asking -- you never know what a team might say yes to until you ask -- but in no universe should the Sixers ever consider trading Simmons period, especially not for a 29-year-old set to hit free agency next summer.

Butler is a tremendous player. He also has played more than 67 games in a season just once since 2014 and is about to command a max contract. Especially considering his injury trouble and the fact that he's spent a lot of time playing for Tom Thibodeau, who is notoriously tough on his players, there's very real reason to be hesitant to be the team that pays Butler.

Meanwhile, Simmons is just 22 and is coming off one of the greatest rookie seasons the league has ever seen. Simmons is probably already a top-20 guy in the league -- he checked in at No. 19 on CBS Sports' list of top 100 players for this season -- and it won't be long until he's a more impactful player than Butler.

Simmons is on the upswing of what figures to be a tremendous career, while Butler will likely start declining soon. If this trade offer actually did happen, the Sixers were wise to dismiss it immediately.