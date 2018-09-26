Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Star informs Wolves that Miami Heat is preferred destination

As of Wednesday morning, Jimmy Butler is still a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite Wolves owner Glen Taylor directing his front office to get a deal done quickly, the saga has dragged along, with head coach and president Tom Thibodeau reluctant to trade the All-Star. As late as Monday night, there were reports of Thibodeau still trying to convince Butler to stay with the team. However, the coach told CBS Sports on Tuesday that he'll honor Butler's trade request, but will only do a deal that's best for the Wolves.

The question now is which team will make the best offer for Butler. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, one new destination atop the star's list of preferred destinations is Miami.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

According to reports in recent days, the Heat have been one of the most aggressive teams in pursuing Butler. The Heat were not one of the teams on Butler's original list of preferred trade destinations, which included the Clippers, Nets and Knicks. But whether it's the Heat's strong interest in acquiring him, the team's strong culture, his relationship with Dwyane Wade or the chance to play on a playoff team right away, that has obviously changed.

Like everyone else in the league, though, the Heat have reportedly found communication with the Wolves difficult, according to Stein. Still, with Wolves ownership demanding a trade, Butler giving the front office a clear direction and the Heat possessing a number of interesting trade assets, it sure seems like there's now a clear path to making a trade happen.