Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Talks with NBA teams involving Timberwolves star 'mostly dormant'

The Jimmy Butler saga continues to unfold and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight.

Despite reportedly asking the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade him over the summer, Butler has yet to be dealt. The disgruntled star, despite his desire to be traded, made his season debut on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs in a losing effort for Minnesota. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, trade talks involving Butler around the league "are mostly dormant."

The Miami Heat were one of the few teams that has remained interested in Butler. However, according to Charania, Heat president Pat Riley has pulled back and even told his players that the franchise "would stick with the current roster" to begin the season "in a show of loyalty" to the current players.

Several potential deals involving Butler have been rumored over the last couple of weeks. ESPN's Stefano Fusaro reported that the Timberwolves are demanding that the Houston Rockets include and PJ Tucker in any deal for Butler. As Charania reported, the Heat were willing to trade forward Josh Richardson in a package to acquire Butler, but the deal ultimately fell apart.

Despite not playing in a single preseason game, Butler was in Minnesota's starting lineup against the Spurs. In the team's 112-108 loss, Butler finished with 23 points on 9-of-23 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. The All-Star guard ended up logging 32 minutes, which was second on the team. Head coach Tom Thibodeau had previously said that he plans to limit Butler's minutes this season.

The former Marquette standout is coming off a season in which he averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while also shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Butler may have only averaged 15.8 points in Minnesota's opening-round postseason loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets, but he shot a mind-boggling 47.1 percent from three.

For now, it appears that Butler is staying put and will continue to play for the Timberwolves as the 2018-19 NBA season gets underway.