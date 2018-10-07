Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Timberwolves-Heat deal fell apart after talks escalated
Butler was reportedly close to being a member of the Heat but talks between the Wolves and Heat fell through
The Minnesota Timberwolves engaged in "escalated" talks with the Miami Heat centered around a Jimmy Butler trade this weekend, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, before a potential deal fell apart.
Discussions reached the point of Minnesota sharing Butler's medical information, and owners on both sides were involved and prepared to finalize, but trade talks stalled after the Wolves reportedly pushed for more.
Despite Butler's standing as a bona fide top-20 player in the NBA, the market for him hasn't been as robust as Minnesota likely anticipated. Adding to the dry market is the fact that Butler, 29, is slated to be a free agent next summer and will likely command a long-term max contract. It may be seen by some teams as a risk given his injury history.
But this isn't likely the end of the Jimmy Butler saga. As Wojnarowski notes, Minnesota's owner, Glen Taylor has a standing mandate to management to find a deal for Butler. Though coach Tom Thibodeau has reportedly been skeptical of dealing Butler, and made an effort to talk him into re-joining the team, it appears the situation is irreparable. Which means it may be a matter of when -- not if -- Minnesota's star gets dealt.
