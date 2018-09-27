Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Wolves' asking price 'too steep' for interested teams, including Heat

Nearly one week after reportedly issuing his trade request, Jimmy Butler still remains a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite Wolves owner Glen Taylor directing his front office of Tom Thibodeau and Scott Layden to get a deal done quickly, there seems to have been little traction toward completing one.

Uninterested in coaching a rebuilding team, Thibodeau is reluctant to trade his star forward -- at least not for any package that would cause his team to take a big step back this season. Thus, the most recent reports on this saga, from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, say that the Wolves' current asking price is simply too high.

ESPN Reporting w/ Zach Lowe: Minnesota’s asking price for Jimmy Butler remains too steep for teams. Minny seeks quality vets/top prospects/future assets/cap relief. Too high a price for interested teams, including Miami. Sources are skeptical of Thibodeau’s desire to make deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2018

Lowe added that he's "not sure it's possible to exaggerate how volatile things are in Minnesota right now." That seems to speak to the disconnect between Thibodeau and Layden, who would prefer to just play things out this season with Butler, and Taylor, who wants to move Butler as soon as possible.

Now, obviously these kind of things can change quickly, and from either side. Taylor might step in and demand his front office take the best deal in order to put this situation to bed, while an interested team might sweeten its offer to make sure it gets Butler.

But regardless when a deal actually gets done, it feels like at this point it will simply be a relief for all parties involved once this whole thing is over.