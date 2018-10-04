Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Wolves star doesn't plan to miss regular-season games, even if he's not dealt

It's been almost two weeks since All-NBA wing Jimmy Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but as of Wednesday night he still hadn't been moved. Multiple reports said that the Wolves and Miami Heat -- Butler's preferred destination -- were close to nearing a deal, but revisions by the Wolves brought things back to a halt.

A lot of people are wondering what will happen to Butler, who hasn't reported to Wolves camp, if the regular season begins and he still hasn't been traded. A report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski may have given us our answer: Butler doesn't plan to miss regular-season games, even if he's still on the Timberwolves.

Sources: Barring a trade, Tom Thibodeau is still determined to get Butler back with the team for start of season. Butler hasn't made a final decision on when he'll join team and practice, but he doesn't plan to miss regular season games if his wrist is healthy. https://t.co/iQypvZ88ad — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 4, 2018

Butler had offseason wrist surgery, which could conceivably keep him out of action, but it appears that if he feels healthy he'll honor his contract in the midst of his trade request. That's problematic for the Wolves for many reasons, namely the boiling discord between Butler and his younger teammates -- specifically Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins -- which surely motivated his trade request.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly wants to get Butler back and thinks things can still work out, and there's pressure on him to succeed this season in order to keep his job as both head coach and president of basketball operations. So far, Minnesota reportedly hasn't gotten the offers it's been looking for, so it will be interesting to see if Butler actually does suit up for the Wolves if he isn't traded before their regular season begins on Oct. 17 against the Spurs.