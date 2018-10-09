Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Wolves star meets with Tom Thibodeau, reiterates desire to be traded

The saga of Jimmy Butler's trade request and the Minnesota Timberwolves' subsequent actions to fulfill his desires took another turn on Monday.

Butler has been away from the team as rumors continue to swirl around trade talks -- including a near deal that reportedly fell through with Miami this weekend. However, he returned to Minnesota on Monday, according to The Athletic, with the goal of reiterating his wish to be traded in a meeting with president and coach Tom Thibodeau.

Here's more details from The Athletic on the latest.

Jimmy Butler has returned to Minnesota and, in a meeting with president and coach Tom Thibodeau, reiterated his desire to traded, league sources told The Athletic. Butler worked out in Minneapolis on Monday and talked with Thibodeau, making clear that nothing has changed in the last three weeks, sources said. It remains unclear when, or if, he will join the team in practice as they prepare for the season opener at San Antonio on Oct. 17.

It's clear that, while the Miami deal apparently fell through in the final hour as Minnesota reportedly pushed for more in return, Butler isn't going to stop pushing to get out of town. The disgruntled star previously had a preferred destination list that included the Nets, Clippers, Knicks and Rockets, but the Heat have been the only team truly engaged with Minnesota.

Thibodeau has tried to convince Butler to change his mind and stay with the team in the days since his request, but it doesn't appear he's changed his mind; Reiterating his desires to get traded reaffirms that. Minnesota still has some leverage, however, as Butler remains under contract until next season. But it may be in the Wolves' best interest to try and strike a deal before next summer -- and before he presumably would leave the team in free agency.