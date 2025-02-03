Trade negotiations between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have come to a halt due to Jimmy Butler's unwillingness to sign an extension with the Warriors, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The news comes as Butler remains suspended indefinitely by the Heat after he expressed his desire to be traded in early January, followed by multiple incidents which Miami deemed detrimental to the team, including walking out of a shootaround.

The Warriors have been considered a possible suitor for Butler, who has a player option for the final year of his contract next season that would pay him $52 million. Because of his ability to decline the option and become a free agent, any team that surrenders assets in a trade would likely want some sort of assurance that Butler would be willing to extend for multiple years. Not only did Golden State fail to receive that assurance, they also reportedly were told the exact opposite and therefore shut down talks with the Heat.

Jimmy Butler MIA • SF • #22

There is a very important caveat at the end of Windhorst's report, however: "for now."

This could be an attempt by Butler to ensure that he goes to a destination of his choice -- possibly the Phoenix Suns to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. If he's telling the Warriors, and maybe other teams, that he won't re-sign with them after a trade, perhaps he believes he can force the hand of Pat Riley and the Heat to send him where he wants.

There are a couple of problems with that theory, though, and both involve Bradley Beal. To make the money work in a Butler deal to Phoenix (assuming they keep Durant and Booker), Beal would have to be in the trade. The problem is that Beal has a no-trade clause, and can simply say "no-go" on any deal the Suns and Heat might make.

Second, even if Beal is willing to waive the clause, Phoenix needs to find a taker for a player who was recently sent to the bench and is set to make over $50 million per season through 2027.

Beal has already said that he's not interested in going to the Bulls, according to The Athletic, and Chris Haynes reported a while back that the Milwaukee Bucks have not had any discussions about taking Beal in a potential Butler trade.

Therefore, if Beal decides he doesn't want to leave Phoenix or the Suns simply can't find anyone to take him, Butler may have to reconsider his stance on the Warriors or risk an extended, awkward standoff with the Heat. No matter what happens, the days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline are sure to be filled with even more rumors and posturing regarding a Butler trade.