Jimmy Butler trade update: 76ers to acquire Wolves star in multiplayer deal including Saric and Covington, per report
The 76ers, who finally form their own big three in Philly, 'fully expect' to sign Butler to a long-term deal this summer
The Jimmy Butler saga appears to have finally come to a close.
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Butler and Justin Patton to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.
Charania is reporting that the Sixers and Timberwolves will have a trade call on Monday to finalize the deal. Butler had contemplated sitting out Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings when the trade began to look like a real possibility. The All-Star ended up scoring 13 points in 41 minutes for the Timberwolves.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting that the Sixers "fully expect" to sign Butler to a contract extension this summer.
Following the 2018-19 season, Butler will be an unrestricted free agent and Philadelphia had previously expressed interest in adding Butler to make up a big three with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Wojnarowski also added that the Sixers are confident they will get a deal done as long as it's a smooth transition for Butler this season. Butler can sign a five-year max contract worth $190 million, while other teams could offer four years and a projected $141 million.
Shortly after news of the Butler trade broke, Philadelphia's odds to win the NBA title went from 30-1 to 16-1 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. In addition, the team's odds to win the Eastern Conference were bumped up from 7-1 to 3-1.
Butler is currently averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while knocking down 37.8 percent of his shots from three for the Timberwolves. Butler has scored at least 20 points in eight of the Timberwolves' games so far and has sat out three contests to rest.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hayward, Jazz fans get some closure
Jazz fans showered Hayward with boos on Friday, but there was an underlying sense of love and...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights
Hayward made an emotional return to his old stomping ground
-
Spurs vs. Rockets: How to Watch
The Rockets will look to rebound from a deflating loss against their in-state counterparts...
-
Butler not a fan of heavy minutes
While Butler wants to log fewer minutes per game, he says he won't change his playing style...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 10: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Ranking new NBA 'City' edition unis
From tributes to the Notorious B.I.G., Prince and Rocky, some of these unis are fire -- and...