Jimmy Butler trade update: Tom Thibodeau met with Wolves star to ask him to rejoin team, report says

Well, Tom Thibodeau is persistent -- you've got to give him that.

The Minnesota Timberwolves coach and president of basketball operations has reportedly been adamant about not dealing disgruntled star Jimmy Butler despite his trade request and Wolves owner Glen Taylor's eagerness to send Butler packing. Butler wasn't present for Timberwolves Media Day on Monday, a clear indication that he likely will not be with the team much longer, but apparently Thibodeau isn't ready to give up.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thibodeau met with Butler on Monday and tried to convince him to rejoin the team. Butler, however, reportedly wasn't having it.

Minnesota Timberwolves President/Coach Tom Thibodeau met with All-Star forward Jimmy Butler on Monday and tried to convince him to eventually rejoin the team in the preseason, league sources tell ESPN. Butler is sitting out, awaiting the organization to honor his trade request. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2018

The situation in the Minnesota front office has been ugly since Butler's trade request, and this certainly isn't helping matters. Taylor has reportedly made it clear that he wants Butler gone, telling teams to deal with him if Thibodeau and/or general manager Scott Layden are unwilling to negotiate.

With the season rapidly approaching, the Wolves understandably want to move quickly on a deal, but reports like this only increase the perception that the team is desperate. It will be interesting to see what kind of package Minnesota can get for the All-NBA wing given the situation, but for now it appears that Butler is sticking with his desire to leave the Wolves.