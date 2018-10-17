Jimmy Butler update: Wolves plan to limit the All-Star's minutes to start NBA season, Tom Thibodeau says

Disgruntled guard Jimmy Butler will play for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 2018-19 season opener against the Spurs in San Antonio on Wednesday night, but exactly how much he will play remains to be seen.

Due to the fact that Butler didn't play in the preseason -- and thus hasn't played in an NBA game since the Wolves were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets in April -- Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said that Butler will "probably" play in shorter segments of time to start the season in order to stay fresh, per Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves.

"We'll see how it unfolds," Thibodeau said. "You know, obviously it'll be a little different. But we'll see how it goes when he's out there. Probably shorter segments for him."

Butler reportedly asked for a trade from the Timberwolves over the offseason, and then stayed away from the team throughout training camp until showing up for an explosive and emotional practice session last week.

Despite the fact that he made it clear that he would like to be somewhere other than Minnesota, Butler seems alright about the fact that he will begin the season in a Timberwolves uniform.

"I have no worries in the world," Butler said after Wolves shootaround on Wednesday, via the Star Tribune. "I'm fortunate to be able to play basketball every day with these incredible group of guys and seriously just going out and playing basketball ... I just want to hoop and be out there with my soldiers, go to war, try to the best of my ability help us win."

In a sit-down interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols last week, Butler explained that his issue with the Wolves stems from him feeling unappreciated by the organization.

"It just all goes back to telling the truth, and being honest with myself, me being honest with them, them being honest with me, and you just look at it and the whole thing is -- I just want to be appreciated," Butler said, via ESPN. "That's it. It's not about anything else. Everybody can see who it is, and what we're missing. Not the defense, not the points, it's the passion. It's the heart that I play with on every single possession. And that's all that it is. All that I'm asking from you is just be honest with me. Don't tell me -- just tell me the whole truth. Don't tell me half the truth, tell me the whole truth, and that's what it's all about."

Butler may be employing a professional approach to the situation, but he still wants to be moved, and behind the scenes the Wolves are working to make that happen.

"Yes. I think [Butler has] made it very clear that he would not re-sign with us at the end of the year and therefore it is in our interest to get a trade so that we can get a player or two to replace him that helps our team," Wolves owner Glen Taylor said. ... "[Jimmy] will be a regular team player. What I said to him in the meantime is our GM, Scott Layden, will be talking to other teams to see if there is a trade that works."

Butler's situation in Minnesota is clearly a fluid one, and one to continue to keep an eye on as the season progresses.