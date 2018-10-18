Jimmy Butler wants Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau to relax more, and 'trust your guys to get a W'

Jimmy Butler is attempting to make things work with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler admitted that he wants Thibodeau to "relax a little bit." Butler does believe that Thibodeau has calmed down in recent weeks and the Timberwolves are playing "with effort on the defensive end."

"Just hoop, I told them, and I think that I can get Thibs to relax a little bit," Butler told Charania. "He's never going to say anything about offense as long as you go down there and play with effort on the defensive end and get a couple stops. It's whenever you're not getting stops when he starts yelling. I think Thibs has calmed down a lot, and guys are playing with effort. It's never about offense. We're always going to score enough points. It's all about getting stops."

In Wednesday's season opener -- a 112-108 loss to the Spurs -- the Timberwolves held San Antonio to 43 percent shooting from the field and found themselves in the game during the final minute. Minnesota also forced San Antonio to commit 12 turnovers throughout the game.

Despite not playing in a single preseason game, Butler was in Minnesota's starting lineup against the Spurs, and finished with 23 points on 9-of-23 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. He ended up logging 32 minutes, which was second most on the team. Head coach Tom Thibodeau had previously said that he plans to limit Butler's minutes this season.

"Thibs didn't exert as much energy as he always does the past few weeks," Butler said. "He needs to do that more: Sit down, take the load off and trust your guys to get a W."

The Timberwolves are obviously moving forward with Butler as the season begins and he's held up his end of the bargain, at least for one game. If he continues to play at the same high level that he usually does, it's certainly a positive for Thibodeau and his team.