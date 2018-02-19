JJ Redick apologizes for racial slur in video to Chinese fans; says he was 'tongue-tied'

Update: Redick released a second statement on Twitter, saying he wanted to "apologize to anyone I may have offended."

In addition, Redick offered an explanation as to what happened in the video:

I was intending to say "NBA Chinese fans" but it sounded weird in my mind so I changed it mid-sentence to "NBA fans in China." It came out the wrong way. At the time we recorded it, no one in the room -- not Tencent, not the 76ers PR team and certainly not myself -- head the word that I purported to say.

Original story: Controversy has erupted on social media over JJ Redick's apparent use of a slur towards Chinese fans.

In a video filmed to celebrate Chinese New Year, Redick, along with many other players, offered short messages to NBA fans in China. In the video, Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year." Redick's appearance comes at the 51-second mark of the video below:

Redick, however, has denied this. In a tweet he sent out late Sunday morning, Redick said he was "tongue-tied," and added, "the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary."

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

While this is currently just a discussion on social media, it seems likely that the NBA will get involved here considering both their huge fan base in China and the seriousness of using this kind of language.