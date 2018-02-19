JJ Redick apologizes for racial slur in video to Chinese fans; says he was 'tongue-tied'
The 76ers guard is in hot water after a controversial video surfaced showing him using a racial slur
Update: Redick released a second statement on Twitter, saying he wanted to "apologize to anyone I may have offended."
In addition, Redick offered an explanation as to what happened in the video:
I was intending to say "NBA Chinese fans" but it sounded weird in my mind so I changed it mid-sentence to "NBA fans in China." It came out the wrong way. At the time we recorded it, no one in the room -- not Tencent, not the 76ers PR team and certainly not myself -- head the word that I purported to say.
Original story: Controversy has erupted on social media over JJ Redick's apparent use of a slur towards Chinese fans.
In a video filmed to celebrate Chinese New Year, Redick, along with many other players, offered short messages to NBA fans in China. In the video, Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans in China a very happy Chinese New Year." Redick's appearance comes at the 51-second mark of the video below:
Redick, however, has denied this. In a tweet he sent out late Sunday morning, Redick said he was "tongue-tied," and added, "the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary."
While this is currently just a discussion on social media, it seems likely that the NBA will get involved here considering both their huge fan base in China and the seriousness of using this kind of language.
-
NBA All-Star Game: Past Winners, MVPs
A dive into the NBA history books for every result from every NBA All-Star Game
-
James wouldn't let Team LeBron lose
James set the tone during practice that this year's All-Star Game was going to be differen...
-
Embiid proves he can hang with All-Stars
The 76ers center handled 'mismatches' like they were nothing
-
LeBron: 'I will not shut up and dribble'
LeBron James says he will continue his social activism no matter what people say about him
-
All-Star Game: LeBron wins MVP
LeBron James earned his third career All-Star Game MVP award
-
New All-Star format can be even better
With LeBron James and Stephen Curry as team captains, this was actually an entertaining ga...
Add a Comment