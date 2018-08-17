JJ Redick may have witnessed child abduction on a car ride from Brooklyn photo shoot

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick hosted a podcast with Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba this week, but if you tuned in for the first nine minutes of it, you may have mistaken it for a crime show.

That's because Redick decided to share a story of a recent car ride in Brooklyn, where he did a photo shoot for MR PORTER, a men's fashion company. What began as a standard recollection of life as a celebrity in the Big Apple, however, quickly descended into a dark mystery that may or may not have included a child abduction. And all of it, Redick said, is true.

"This is nonfiction," he says before beginning. "I did not make this up."

As Redick tells it, the story begins with the clothing company providing Redick, his wife, Chelsea, and her twin sister, Kylee, a ride back from an apartment where the photo shoot took place. All three put their bags into a "bucket-seat Escalade" despite the car smelling "kind of weird." And before long, Chelsea -- "pale as a ghost" -- whispers to Redick that "there's a person in the back."

At that point, Redick says he noticed "a blanket, a big blanket, and then a cage or a box" in the trunk of the car "with clearly something underneath the blanket." After asking the driver to pull over, all three exited the vehicle. Redick says he then saw the blanket move and ultimately had the driver check for himself.

"'Cause it's New York City, you don't know," Redick says. "I don't know what this is. Is it a python? Is it a robber? I don't know."

The driver then lifted the blanket, except he did it "towards the window ... so we couldn't see 'cause we were on the sidewalk," according to Redick. And as the driver walks back to his front seat, assuring his passengers there is nothing in the trunk, "a head pops up."

"This is not funny," Redick explains after Bamba, his guest, laughs. "There's a back of a female head ... blonde hair, there's a ponytail, and based on the size of the box or cage that this person is in, it's either, like, a very small human, or a child."

The driver then left them on the sidewalk, per Redick, who then confirmed with his sister-in-law what he saw. From there, the trio called both the car agency and the police.

"I was very explicit that he was harboring some sort of female under a blanket in a cage or a box in his trunk," Redick says, admitting that he still gets "goosebumps" because of how "disturbing" the situation was -- even though it occurred less than 24 hours before he recorded his podcast on Thursday.

Since then, Redick says his wife has called the FBI tip line and opened a claim because "it was a human being in the back seat of his car," and "definitely not a dog." In the meantime, he's theorized that the driver was transporting a sister, cousin, wife or girlfriend who "needed a ride across town" and just "didn't want to pay for an Uber or taxi." Or it could've been something far worse.

"From there you can go darker," he says. "This is not funny, but child abduction, human trafficking."

Deadspin reports that the car agency has suspended the driver for having someone in his front seat but did not mention the incident Redick has described.