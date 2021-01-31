As the New Orleans Pelicans look to build for the future around franchise cornerstones Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, reports surfaced early last week that teams were calling them about Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick as trade candidates. The Pelicans are reportedly open to listening to offers for both players, but for Redick, New Orleans is specifically interested in trading him to a team in the Atlantic Division, with the 76ers, Nets and Celtics all listed as potential suitors, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The decision to focus on these three northeast teams comes with Redick's interest in mind as his family still lives in Brooklyn, and he'd like to play closer to home. Prior to joining the Pelicans during the summer of 2019, Redick last played for the Sixers for two seasons, where he would commute between where he lived in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, so it makes sense that he would want to be in a situation similar to that.

Over the course of this season, Redick's role has decreased as New Orleans' focus has shifted to giving young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. more opportunity in the backcourt. Redick is shooing a career-low 29.8 percent from deep, while playing just 20 minutes a game. He also hasn't played in the last two games for the Pelicans, being listed as a "Did Not Play-Coach's Decision."

Despite the low shooting numbers to start this season, the 16-year veteran guard is an ideal fit on any championship-contending team looking for shooters. He's a career 41 percent 3-point shooter, and just two seasons ago averaged 18 points a game for the Sixers in the starting rotation. While he may not be a starter on the the three teams listed above, he still has the potential to make a huge contribution off the bench for any one of them as they all look to gain an advantage in the East.