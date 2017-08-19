Joakim Noah doesn't blame ousted Phil Jackson for Knicks' catastrophe last season

The New York Knicks were among the worst teams in the NBA last season, posting a dreadful 31-51 record while running the triangle offense that Phil Jackson, the franchise's President of Basketball Operations, made famous during his time coaching Michael Jordan's Bulls in the 90s.

Because of the team struggles (and the refusal to adapt to a new offense), among other things, Jackson caught a lot of flak, warranted or not. But Knicks big man Joakim Noah — a free agent acquisition that Jackson was widely criticized for signing — says the zen master isn't to blame for New York's woes in the win column.

"It's tough, man, because I got a lot of love and respect for Phil,'' Noah said via the New York Post. "He gave me an opportunity to play back home. Somebody I read all his books as a kid. I was just a big fan and still am. I have a lot of respect for him. It didn't work out. That sucks. It's something I have to live with. He believed in me, and I kind of let him down. That's frustrating. He got a lot of blame that it was his fault. But we didn't lose all those games because of Phil Jackson.''

As President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks, Jackson had full autonomy within the organization. And it might've been his ultimate downfall. Signing Noah, an oft-injured big man, to a long-term deal was a questionable decision that hindered the franchise financially. Couple that with his handling of Carmelo Anthony and attempts to push out the 10-time All-Star, and it's easy to see how his tenure went from bad to non-existent in such a short time.

Although Jackson is out, Noah still has more than $50 million remaining on his contract he signed last offseason. And after an injury-riddled 2016 that was also marred by a 20-game PED suspension, Noah says he's ready to get back on track.

"I wouldn't trade it for s–t,'' Noah said of his first year in New York. "I know a lot of people are mad about it, but I'm not. I don't feel sorry for myself. Everything that happened were my decisions. I'm a grown-ass man. I'm playing in New York City. It sucked because I didn't play well. I get to bounce back and come back next year. … I'm not going to quit."