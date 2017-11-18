Joakim Noah on whether he can still be player he once was with Bulls: 'Probably not, probably not'

Joakim Noah has been reinstated to the New York Knicks following the completion his 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policies, which he began serving last season. However, despite being allowed to play again, coach Jeff Hornacek has kept Noah inactive for the past three games.

Noah hasn't played since Feb. 4, 2016, when he played six minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it appears he's unlikely to get back on the court any time soon. When asked about his situation, Noah acknowledged that his best days are behind him, saying "probably not" when asked if he can get back to the level he was at with the Bulls. Via the New York Daily News:

When asked if he forsees a role, Noah said, "What can I bring? I don't know." When asked if he still feels he can be close to the player he was in his 2013-14 campaign, Noah said: "Probably not. Probably not. You know. I can help. I feel like I could help this team and that's just my reality. But I just want to just be the best that I can be.

This, unfortunately, is correct. The oft-injured Noah will turn 33 later this season. Given his injury history and age, he's not suddenly going to turn back the clock and become a Defensive Player of the Year caliber player.

It's rare when players are this introspective in the media, and it's a bit sad to watch Noah publicly go through the realization that he's never going to be a great player again.