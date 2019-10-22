Joe Ingles agrees to one-year, $14 million extension with Utah Jazz, per report

Monday was a busy day in the NBA, with numerous players on rookie contracts signing extensions ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline. Buddy Hield finally got the money he was looking for from the Sacramento Kings, signing a new four-year deal with them, Jaylen Brown re-upped with the Celtics for four years as well, and Domantas Sabonis did the same with the Indiana Pacers.

Joe Ingles obviously isn't a part of that group of youngsters, but he also got a contract extension, adding to Monday's flurry of activity. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingles agreed to a one-year, $14 million extension with the Utah Jazz. This will keep him with the team until 2022. Via ESPN:

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles has agreed to a one-year, $14 million extension, keeping him under contract with the franchise through 2021-2022, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tells ESPN. Ingles, 32, had two years and $22.8 million left on his Jazz deal. The additional year secures one of the franchise's most dependable, impactful and popular performers. The new deal delivered Ingles the largest raise with which he was eligible to sign.

Ingles was largely unknown to NBA fans when he arrived in Utah after spending the early portion of his career playing in his native Australia and various countries around Europe. It didn't take him long to make an impact, however, and he's grown into one of the most dependable role players in the league.

He's a dynamite spot-up shooter, with a career average over 40 percent, and a strong playmaker as well; last season, he was second only to Ricky Rubio in assists per game on the Jazz. Along with his shooting and playmaking, he's extremely durable as well, having missed just three regular season games in his entire five-year NBA career.

With the additions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic in the summer, Ingles' versatility to thrive as both a spot-up threat and a point-forward will be even more important for the Jazz, who have high hopes heading into the season.

This extension represents a fair deal for both sides. The Jazz retain a solid, dependable player around at a reasonable price, while Ingles guarantees himself $14 million in what will be his age-34 season. If he had hit free agency in the summer of 2021, it's unlikely he would have been able to get that much per year.