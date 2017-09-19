Joel Embiid and rest of NBA Twitter poke fun at Kevin Durant's social media habits
There's been some weird things happening with Durant's social media accounts
Late Sunday night, it came to the attention of NBA fans on social media that Kevin Durant had sent a few tweets criticizing the Oklahoma City Thunder, his former coach Billy Donovan, and ex-teammate, Russell Westbrook.
It's, you know, pretty weird to see a superstar like Durant do that, but nowhere near as weird as what would come to light in the next few hours. See, the social media sleuths got to work, which is never a good thing for the person they're investigating (seriously, people on Twitter and Instagram turn into CIA agents when they want to dig up dirt on someone).
As a result, folks on social media have identified an Instagram handle that could possibly be Kevin Durant's private account where he uses to defend himself from trolls. So the theory goes that he has a fake Twitter account as well, and the critical tweets from Sunday night were meant to be sent from one of those burner accounts.
Once this news got out, the jokes came fast and furious, and boy were there were some gems. Even Joel Embiid got in on the slander. Check it out:
Poor KD. It's going to take a long time for him to live this one down.
