Joel Embiid and rest of NBA Twitter poke fun at Kevin Durant's social media habits

Late Sunday night, it came to the attention of NBA fans on social media that Kevin Durant had sent a few tweets criticizing the Oklahoma City Thunder, his former coach Billy Donovan, and ex-teammate, Russell Westbrook.

It's, you know, pretty weird to see a superstar like Durant do that, but nowhere near as weird as what would come to light in the next few hours. See, the social media sleuths got to work, which is never a good thing for the person they're investigating (seriously, people on Twitter and Instagram turn into CIA agents when they want to dig up dirt on someone).

As a result, folks on social media have identified an Instagram handle that could possibly be Kevin Durant's private account where he uses to defend himself from trolls. So the theory goes that he has a fake Twitter account as well, and the critical tweets from Sunday night were meant to be sent from one of those burner accounts.

Once this news got out, the jokes came fast and furious, and boy were there were some gems. Even Joel Embiid got in on the slander. Check it out:

kevin durant and his alt account pic.twitter.com/AQrL9V7hev — muskan (@mjawandz11) September 18, 2017

kevin durant when he sees slander on the TL pic.twitter.com/czxHXzKKkN — harsh (@IamHarshDave) September 18, 2017

get you a man that looks at you the way kevin durant's burner accounts look at kevin durant — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 18, 2017

The thought of KD rushing back to argue on his fake account while it's championship champagne still in his eyes got me chuckling — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 18, 2017

Poor KD. It's going to take a long time for him to live this one down.