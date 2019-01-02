Joel Embiid calls out 76ers teammate Ben Simmons for aggressive rebound attempt, and a mic captures it all
Simmons attempted to grab a rebound from Embiid in Tuesday's game against the Clippers
Joel Embiid certainly didn't mind getting chippy in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Prior to getting into an altercation with Patrick Beverley, Embiid wasn't happy with one of his teammates following a play in the third quarter. After a Clippers miss, Ben Simmons leapt to secure a rebound over Embiid and ended up hitting the big man in the face on the play. When head coach Brett Brown called a timeout, Embiid voiced his frustration toward Simmons and questioned why Simmons would be going for the rebound in that situation.
As evident in the video, Embiid said "What is he doing? Fighting for a f------ rebound?" following Simmons making contact with his face. Embiid made his way over to the bench and was still fuming about the play.
Following the game, Brown was asked about the situation and he was quick to dismiss any type of animosity between the two Philadelphia stars. Brown added that Embiid was concerned because of previous facial injuries. After all, Embiid missed the final eight games of the regular season and first two postseason games last year, while also requiring a mask to protect his face upon his return.
Tempers were certainly high throughout the game between the Clippers and Sixers, who are back in action on Wednesday against the Suns (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). In the fourth quarter, Embiid got tangled up with Beverley, who refused to let go. Teammates had to restrain Embiid from going back after him. In addition, Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley were ejected later in the final quarter after getting into a shoving match.
