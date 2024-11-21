After a successful summer that included signing Paul George, and a number of other veterans, in free agency and drafting Jared McCain, there was plenty of excitement about the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Fast forward a few months and the team is mired in a 2-12 start that's featured major injury problems and both internal and external drama.

Most recently, star big man Joel Embiid, who was suspended for three games after an altercation with a reporter in the locker room earlier this month, and has played just four games, called out the person who leaked details of the team meeting that took place on Monday following the Sixers' loss to the Miami Heat.

"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of shit," Embiid said.

After falling to the Heat, the Sixers reportedly got together to discuss their early-season struggles. There were complaints about the coaching staff, led by Nick Nurse, and Embiid admitted to being "confused" about the team's goals. Most notably, though, Tyrese Maxey confronted Embiid about his repeated tardiness and how it affected the rest of the group.

On Wednesday, after the Sixers lost again, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies, Embiid addressed the report and said that the entire situation was being overblown.

"We talked about a lot of things," Embiid said. "I don't want to get into detail. But that whole thing, that part of it, took probably 40 seconds. But it's Joel Embiid, so things will always get blown out of proportion. It's whatever, though. I'll take it. I'm the reason for everything, so I guess I'll take the blame for everything.

"There was nothing malicious being said. I like when people are telling me when I'm not doing good and when I need to be better. That part of it (tardiness) probably happened once or twice when I wasn't playing. So I need to be better. I need to be perfect. I need to be on point, which I'm going to do."

First of all, it's hard to believe that a young player like Maxey would feel the need to call out an MVP in front of the entire team for being late once or twice. Likewise, it's hard to imagine anyone would leak that information if it happened that infrequently.

That being said, it's totally reasonable that Embiid is frustrated about the details of this meeting becoming public. More drama and scrutiny is the last thing the Sixers need as they try desperately to get their season back on track.

If there's a silver lining for the Sixers, it's that despite having the worst record in the league, they're only three games out of a Play-In Tournament spot and four games out of fifth place in the Eastern Conference. There's still time for them to get back in the mix, but only if they can get healthy first.

Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies was a step in the right direction, as Embiid, George and Maxey took the court together for the first time. However, George hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter -- the same injury that cost him the first six games of the season -- and did not return. There has been no official timeline for George, but there's a good chance he'll be heading back to the sidelines, and the Sixers will again have to play shorthanded.