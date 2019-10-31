Joel Embiid goes after Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram after fight in Sixers-Timberwolves game
Joel Embiid called Karl-Anthony Towns a "cat" and even brought Jimmy Butler into the mix
Most NBA players would probably remain quiet after getting into a major on-court fight. After all, the league office is no doubt watching everything that the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves are doing right now as it attempts to figure out who needs to get suspended following their brawl Wednesday, and for how long.
Joel Embiid is not most NBA players. He took to Instagram soon after the game ended to attack Karl-Anthony Towns, the player he fought with. In that post, he not only called Towns a "cat," playing off of his initials, but even invoked their mutual former teammate, Jimmy Butler, who demanded a trade from Towns' Timberwolves and landed on Embiid's 76ers last season.
This probably isn't going to help Embiid's case as the league figures out how long he should be suspended, but at this point, not making this kind of comment would have been an affront to his brand. This isn't even the first time he and Towns have clashed on social media. Two years ago, Embiid posted this picture on Instagram. When Towns criticized the image's quality, Embiid responded by saying it was "better quality than your defense."
Towns and Embiid are almost certain to draw suspensions from this incident. Ben Simmons, who had Towns in a chokehold at one point, should as well. The league will have to parse through all of this tomorrow, and it will almost certainly take Embiid's comments into account. Typically, it prefers players to at least show some degree of remorse when they do something wrong, and fighting is a serious offense in such an image-conscious league. Embiid took the complete opposite approach. It will probably cost him a few extra games, but in terms of social media currency, Embiid will once again come out of this feud on top.
