Another game, another spectacular performance by Joel Embiid. The big man was dominant on Sunday evening, putting up 53 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a comfortable win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 131-113. After a frustrating three-game losing streak, the Sixers have now bounced back with two consecutive wins to climb to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets have been looking for a top-notch big man for years to no avail, and when you don't have one against Embiid it is generally bad news. Mason Plumlee and Co. found that out firsthand on Sunday, as Embiid did whatever he wanted. He was too big, too athletic and too skilled for anyone in front of him.

Embiid shot 20 of 32 from the field, added 12 rebounds and only needed 34 minutes to get his 53 points. Per Stathead, this was just the 22nd time in the last decade that a player scored 50 points in fewer than 35 minutes, and Embiid has three of those performances.

"He was phenomenal," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "He literally scored in every way that you can possibly score a basketball tonight. Even the last play was a slot play and we do that drill every day, but we do it for the guards. Don't think we've ever done it for the bigs, but maybe we have to add it now because that was terrific."

Embiid, who already has the highest-scoring game in the league this season with 59 points against the Utah Jazz, is now the only player in the league with multiple 50-point games this season. In addition, he is now just the third player in Sixers franchise history to record multiple 50-point games in one season, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson.

The Sixers will continue this seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Though they have improved on the defensive end this season, they are another team without a big center or rim protecting threat, so Embiid could be in line for another big night.